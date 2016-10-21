Pakistan FC trooper slaps female journalist during reporting

Lahore,Oct21:In a shocking case Pakistani police guard slapped a female reporter of a private news channel while she was reporting in Karachi.

Saima Kanwal, anchor with K-21 channel in Pakistan was doing a live report on problems faced by citizens at Nadra registration office in Karachi, when a Frontier Constabulary (FC) trooper deployed as a guard, tried to stop her. He first tried to stop the cameraman from shooting, but when Kanwal diverted the camera on him for attacking the media, he slapped her.

The video of the entire incident has gone viral.



Gulbahar police have registered a case against the FC personnel over charges of conducting aerial firing and assaulting modesty of the female reporter of K-21 TV channel by slapping her,” SSP Central Muqadas Hyder told the Pakistani media.

“Police have approached the FC authorities for seeking custody of the guard,” he added.

Hyder also revealed that Nadra officials had also submitted an application for lodging a counter FIR against the TV channel employee for creating “hindrances in official work”.

REACTIONS TO THE INCIDENT

“Strict action should be taken against this illiterate man who openly slapped out daughter/sister at Nadra office in Karachi” Salman Mujahid Bloch, MNA Pakistan (MQM) said on Facebook.

Kanwal Abidi,a TV journalist also posted on Facebook, “I highly condemn slapping by a FC guard on our female anchor – Saima Kanwal of K 21 news channel outside Nadra office in Karachi. Authorities. .. please take action against this monster. CM Murad Ali Shah where are you? CH Nisar should take strict action. ISI, please do something for female journalists protection. You are our only hope.”