Pakistan felt betrayed by US’ statement: General Bajwa

Rawalpindi, Jan 12: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday asserted that his entire nation felt betrayed over the United States recent statements and asserted that Islamabad will continue its counter terrorism efforts without US’ financial support.

“Bajwa received two telephone calls from Commander U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), General Joseph L. Votel and one from a U.S. Senator over the week to discuss Pakistan-U.S. security cooperation post President Donal Trump’s tweet,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in an official statement.

“General Joseph L. Votel apprised COAS about the U.S. decision regarding security assistance and coalition support fund. The General said that the U.S. values Pakistan’s role towards the war on terror and expected that on-going turbulence remains a temporary phase,” the statement added.

The ISPR further said that the General Joseph L. Votel also conveyed to the Pakistan army chief that the U.S. is not contemplating any unilateral action inside Pakistan, but is seeking cooperation to tackle Afghan nationals who, in U.S.’ view, use Pakistan’s soil against Afghanistan.

“Pakistan is fully aware of the U.S. concerns on activities of Afghan nationals in Pakistan and we are already undertaking multiple actions through operation ‘Radd ul Fasaad’ to deny any residual capacity to terrorists of all hue and colour for which return of Afghan Refugees is an essential prerequisite,” Bajwa said.

“Pakistan is also strengthening border controls unilaterally but if Afghanistan genuinely feels affected by Pakistan, bilateral border management must be Kabul’s top priority as well,” he added.

The army chief stated that Pakistan will not seek resumption of aid, but expect honourable recognition of its sacrifices and unwavering resolve in the fight against terrorism for peace and stability in the region.

“Pakistan shall continue its sincere counter terrorism efforts even without US financial support in accordance with our national interest and shall remain committed to bringing it to its logical conclusion along with other stakeholders,” Bajwa said.

“Pakistan has suffered hugely due to great power contestation in the region,” he added.

He further emphasised that Pakistan will keep supporting all initiatives for peace in Afghanistan.

“General Joseph L. Votel acknowledged the effectiveness of some of the recent actions taken by Pakistan to ensure that Pakistan’s hospitality to Afghan Refugees is not misused in any way. General Joseph L. Votel agreed that both countries stand to gain from cooperative engagement,” the statement said. (ANI)