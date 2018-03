Larkana Feb.11 : At least five people have died after a boat carrying 30 pilgrims from Naushero Ferzo to the shrine of Pir Muhban Shah in Larkana district overturned in the Indus river on Friday.

About 20 people have been reportedly rescued till now and five are said to be missing, reports Geo News.

A search operation is underway to find the missing persons. (ANI)