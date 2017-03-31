Pakistan formally joins with Saudi-led Islamic Military Alliance.

Islamabad/Pakistan, March 31: Officials from Pakistan on Thursday, affirmed that Islamabad has formally joined the Saudi-led Islamic Military Alliance.

“The basic purpose of this force is to counter terrorism and related activities. Terms of reference of counter-terrorism operations are to be made,” Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said media.

He added that he has no information of connections between Saudi government and former army chief Raheel Sharif, who has been appointed the commander of force.

Answering an additional question on if Pakistan has formally entered this agreement, the spokesman said: “We are already part of it.”

Pakistan’s parliament in 2015 has collectively passed a resolution asserting the country’s “neutrality” in the Yemen conflict, in a move that showed the South Asian nation will not be entering a Saudi-led military alliance that was battling with Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The decision meant the “desire that Pakistan should maintain impartiality in the Yemen struggle” while reaffirming Pakistan’s “unequivocal support of Saudi Arabia”.