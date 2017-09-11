Pakistan: Four members of Shia Hazara community shot dead in Kuchlak town near Quetta

Quetta/Pakistan, September 11: The four members of the Shia Hazara community of Pakistan were shot dead. The four members included a 12-year-old boy and two others were injured in an attack in Kuchlak town near Quetta. According to the official sources from the Dawn, Eight members of a Hazara family were travelling to Quetta from Chaman in a vehicle. The eight members stopped near a petrol pump to take a brief rest when two men on a motorcycle appeared and opened fire on them.

Three people were shot dead and the 12-year-old succumbed to injuries during treatment at the trauma centre of Quetta’s Civil Hospital, the source added. The attackers used the automatic weapons for killing them, while two members of the family escaped unhurt, Kuchlak Deputy Superintendant of Police (DSP) Tanvir Shah said. The security forces have launched a search operation in Kuchlak and adjacent areas to nab the culprits. Earlier, Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Malik Naveed Dehwar was shot dead along with his guard in Quetta’s Arbab Khan Road. (ANI)