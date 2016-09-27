Pakistan freezes terrorists’ bank accounts, excludes LeT, JuD

Islamabad, Sep 27: In a major move to clamp down on terror financing in the country, Pakistan’s central bank has directed all banks in the country to freeze accounts worth millions of rupees linked to 2,021 individuals listed on the Fourth Schedule of Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

According to a report in Dawn, “All banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks have been advised to take immediate action as per requirement of the law against individuals, whose names are included in the lists of fourth schedulers provided by the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA),’ a State Bank of Pakistan source was quoted as saying.

But the list of accounts to be frozen does not include accounts belonging to Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), or Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) of whom Hafiz Saeed is the leader. Kashmiri separatist and terrorist groups have been entirely excluded from the order.

