Pakistan get its first woman foreign secretary as Tehmina Janjua
ISLAMABAD, Feb14: Pakistan on Monday appointed its permanent representative to the UN, Tehmina Janjua, as the country’s new foreign secretary.
She is the first woman to hold the key post. TOI had reported on January 26 that Janjua was the frontrunner and a clear chose of PM Nawaz Sharif. According to the foreign office, Janjua will take charge of her new position in the first week of March.
She will replace the outgoing foreign secretary, Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, who has been appointed as ambassador to the US. Several diplomats were in the race for the country’s top bureaucratic position in foreign affairs, including Abdul Basit, Pakistan’s high commissioner to India.
Janjua, who’d earlier served as ambassador to Italy, also worked as spokesperson of the foreign office for two years.