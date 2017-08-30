Pakistan Government fears Afghanistan may block good supply to ECO members

Islamabad/Pakistan, August 30: The Pakistan Government has reportedly voiced its fear that Afghanistan may block the transportation of goods to member states of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) and European countries.

Islamabad is now looking to explore the alternative of connecting to the Central Asian states via land routes as they are carrying out a USD 57 billion economic corridor project with China.

Earlier, a possible trade agreement between Pakistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan was dismissed after Pakistan refused the Afghanistan’s demand of including India as well. Pakistan dismissed it saying that India could not be part of the deal unless it improved diplomatic ties.

However, Pakistan and Afghanistan have not accepted the Convention on the Contract for International Carriage of Goods by Road (CMR) so far, while other ECO member states are party to the agreement.

Until Pakistan does not accept the CMR and the regulatory framework, the transportation of goods by Pakistani vehicles via land routes to the ECO member states and European countries will not be permissible.

The ECO is a Eurasian political and economic intergovernmental organisation which was founded in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan and Turkey.

It provides a platform to discuss ways to improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities. (ANI)