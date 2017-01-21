Pakistan to handover Indian soldier who crossed LoC in September 2016

Islamabad, Jan 21: In an endeavour to ease the tension between the two neighbouring nations Pakistan on Saturday announced that it will soon release the Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chauhan, who strayed into the Pakistani territory across the Line of Control, soon after surgical strikes by India.Sepoy Chandu Chavan had strayed across LoC hours after the surgical strike in September last year.

Confirming the news on Twitter, Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Chauhan had ‘deserted to Pakistan on September 29, 2016, with grievances against his commander’.

According to reports, Chauhan’s grandmother passed away after hearing the news of his capture.

Chauhan was protected under Article 4 of the Third Geneva Convention, wherein, from the moment of his capture, it is illegal to torture the soldier, and he can only be made to provide his name, date of birth, rank and service number, if and where applicable.