Pakistan holds military exercise close to Indian border

New Delhi, Nov 16: Pakistan is conducting a military exercise in a strategically located area bordering India, with Prime Minster Nawaz Sharif and the army chief reviewing the readiness of the army and the air force to deal with any situation amid growing tension with India.

The manoeuvres are taking place near border close to Bahawalpur town in Punjab province.

Officials said that the Prime Minister is chief guest at the exercise.

Army chief General Raheel Sharif will also witness the exercise.

Helicopter gunships and ground troops will take part in the exercise, which comes just days after seven Pakistani soldiers were killed along the LoC.

The exercise shows the state of readiness of Pakistani military to deal with any situation arising out of recent tension with India, according to security officials.