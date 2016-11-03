Pakistan in denial mode, restoring to false allegations: says MEA, over espionage charges 

New Delhi, November 3: Condemning Pakistan for levelling “baseless and unsubstantiated” allegations against eight officials of Indian High Commission, who were accused of carrying out anti-Pakistan activities, India on Wednesday retaliated to the claim saying Islamabad is in complete denial of the problem and is deflecting its responsibility by restoring to fanciful accusations”.

The statement came hours after the Pakistani media claimed that the eight Indian officials were working either for RAW or for the Intelligence Bureau.

The Government also protested against the manner in which the photos of the eight Indian officials, four of them holding diplomatic passport, have been published.