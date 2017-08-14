Pakistan Independence Day Celebrations: 11 Injured in celebratory gunfire

August 14, 2017 | By :
File Photo

Karachi [Pakistan], August 14: At least 11 people were wounded due to aerial firing during Independence Day celebration in Karachi on the night between Sunday and Monday.

According to reports, the injured included women and children.

A stray bullet wounded a 13-year-old girl Maryam in Soldier Bazaar area, while a woman was injured in aerial firing near ICI Bridge, reports Dunya News.

Aerial firing in Light House area injured a man named Umair, while Yameen was wounded in Sarafa Bazaar area of Khara Dar.

At least seven more people were injured in incidents of aerial firing in Azam Basti, Lines Aera, Landhi, Mahmoodabad, Defence, Aysha Manzil and Numaish Chowrangi.

The wounded persons were shifted to various hospitals of the city.

(ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir
IAF officer ‘honey-trapped’ by Pakistan- arrested for leaking classified information
UP Waqf Board Chairman wants to send Muslims opposing Ram Mandir to Pakistan
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Pakistani lord’s ‘black day’ campaign causes ruckus outside Indian High Commission
Two polio vaccinators shot dead in Pakistan
Top