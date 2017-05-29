Pakistan International Airlines’ operations affected after its IT system suffered serious malfunction

Islamabad/Pakistan, May 29: Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) operations came to a standstill on Monday after its information technology system suffered a serious malfunction.

The schedule of PIA’s numerous flights have been affected due to their software failure in morning.

The disturbance delayed numerous flights and prevented any further bookings from being made, the Dawn reported.

The PIA officials have not yet confirmed the cause of disruption.

The PIA’s technical glitch comes after more than 60 per cent of British Airways flights from Heathrow airport were cancelled recently after the airline was hit by a worldwide computer system power failure. (ANI)