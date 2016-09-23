Pakistan is a “source of international terrorism”, diverts US aid money to fund terrorism globally, states Ted Poe

New Delhi, September 23: “Pakistan is a terrorist state, and the reason for moving my bill (to declare Pakistan as a terrorist state) is because it is an unreliable partner. “We will have to see how much support this bill will get in the current Congress,” Poe said to news18.com. In a hard-hitting statement, Chairman of the US House sub-committee on terrorism Ted Poe said that Pakistan is a “source of international terrorism” and Americashould rethink its engagement with Islamabad as it proved to be an “unreliable partner”.

Asked why the United States continued to provide military and non-military aid to Pakistan despite strong evidence of its complicity in international terrorism, Poe said “There is now a mountain of evidence against Pakistan. The reason is that Pakistan plays both sides”.

“It takes money from the United States and some of that money lands up in the hands of the ISI, which then uses that to fund international terrorism,” Poe said, reports zeenews.com.

Asked if it would be accurate to describe Pakistan as an “Ivy League of Terrorism”, he said, “Yes, it will be a fair description of what Pakistan has become.”

On the question of whether India should militarily respond to the Uri attack, which is the popular mood in the country, he said, “I shouldn’t advise what the Indian government should be doing but it is well within its rights to decide what it wants to do.”

Ted Poe along with fellow Congress member Dana Rohrabacher have recently moved a bill to declare Pakistan a terror state.