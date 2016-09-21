Pakistan is so shameless, it would not be affected by any international condemnation, says Shiv Sena

Mumbai, September 21: Dubbing Pakistan as a “shameless” country that would not be affected by any international condemnation, Shiv Sena on Wednesday demanded “revenge” on the neighbour and sought to know what exactly Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to do in response to the Uri attack, reports deccanchronicle.com.

“While the PM says Pakistan will be taught a lesson and would not be allowed to go scot-free after killing our soldiers, he needs to clearly state what exactly will he do. He had made similar statements after the terror strike at Pathankot air base,” the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Modi had talked about taking revenge on Pakistan and exposing its true face before the world after the January Pathankot terror attack but everything was soon forgotten, Sena, a longtime BJP ally, said.

“We had even given them proof of their involvement but we were only made fun of. If the PM wants to do a similar thing now, he should not make strong statements now,” it said.

“Everybody knows Pakistan is a terror-sponsoring nation. Why waste time in declaring it one? The country’s economy is anyway in shambles and is living off grants. What will we get by imposing financial restrictions on it? Its true face had been exposed before the world long time back. What is the need to expose it further,” the Sena said.

“It is a shameless nation. What do we plan to achieve by merely trying to condemn it with words? Do something, take revenge! 125 crore people in our nation want you to take revenge against Pakistan,” the Sena said.

Four JeM terrorists had attacked the army base in Uri on Sunday killing 18 soldiers. The terrorists were also eliminated.