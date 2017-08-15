Pakistan likely to nominate ex-advocate general as ad-hoc judge for Jadhav case at ICJ

Islamabad, August 15: Pakistan is likely to nominate former attorney general Makhdoom Ali Khan as an ad-hoc judge for the Kulbhushan Jadhav case being heard by the International Court of Justice at The Hague.

The federal government has started consultation in this regard.

The Express Tribune quoted sources, as saying that the Attorney General’s office had recommended the names of senior lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan and former Jordan prime minister Awn Shawkat Al-Khasawneh to Prime Minister Office for the nomination of one name as an ad-hoc judge.

According to the report, Khan has experience in international arbitration cases, having represented eight different countries in international courts.

Khasawneh has served as an ICJ judge for over a decade.

Sources informed that the nomination of the ad-hoc judge will be finalised after getting inputs from the Foreign Office and the military establishment.

Jadhav, an Indian spy arrested from Balochistan last year, was sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan on April 10 for ‘fomenting terrorism in Balochistan and Karachi’. His execution was stayed on May 18 by the ICJ on India’s request.