Pakistan must take away Rohingyas if Masood Azhar is so fond of them, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, September 19: The Union Minister Giriraj Singh who is known for the controversial remarks has proved it again. Giriraj Singh today said that Pakistan must take away Rohingyas as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar is fond of them. According to reliable sources, the union minister referred to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir and the continuing infiltration attempts across the border,he said that “India does not have the capacity to bear more infiltrators, so the Rohingya Muslims must leave.”

Giriraj Singh reiterated the government’s stand that Rohingyas are illegal migrants who are a threat to the internal security of India. Giriraj Singh said that “Humanity is not above the law”,while criticizing the government’s decision decision to deport the Rohingyas, who fled the violence-hit Rakhine state of Myanmar.

Giriraj singh further said that “It will be better that Pakistan takes away Rohingya Muslims if Masood Azhar is so fond of them, referring to the chief of Pakistan-based militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. There are some politicians in India as well who are standing in support of Rohingyas. They should also be told to send Rohingyas to Pakistan. If rPakistan’s terrorist leader Masood Azha backed by the government is saying this, then the Pakistani government must take the Rohingyas away.”

According to official reports, earlier on August 9, the Government told Parliament that more than 14,000 Rohingyas are presently staying in India. Anyhow, it was indicated by some records that around 40,000 undocumented Rohingyas were staying in India, mostly in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan regions.

Giriraj Singh previously provoked with his statement that “Those who are trying to stop Narendra Modi from coming to power have no place in India and must go to Pakistan. “