Pakistan must walk away from terror for dialogue: Modi

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Pakistan to distance itself from terrorism if it wants a dialogue with India.

“India alone cannot walk the path of peace. It also has to be Pakistan’s journey to make. Pakistan must walk away from terror if it wants to walk towards dialogue with India,” said Modi in his inaugural address at the second edition of the “Raisina Dialogue”, India’s flagship geo-political conference.

Following the September 18 attack on the Indian army camp in the Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving 19 dead and the retaliatory attack of the Indian Army on terrorist launching-pads across the Line of Control in the intervening night of the 28 and 29 September, relations between the two countries are at an all-time low.

India declined to attend the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Summit to be held in Islamabad on November, and as many others followed its lead, the meet was postponed.

–IANS

