Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir activists have exposed Pakistan on the global platform

New York, Sep 24: Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) activists have exposed Pakistan on the global platform.

At the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) PoK activist, Senge Hasnan Sering have called China Pakistan Economic Corridor illegal and have pointed at Pak army atrocities in the region.

Speaking to TIMES NOW, Sering, who is the President of Institute of Gilgit-Baltistan Studies said, “What Pakistan is doing in Gilgit-Baltistan is that they are taking the land of the people without their consent and without any compensation. This is a burning issue.”

In his statement at the UNHRC, he said, “PoK activist hits out at illegality of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at UNHRC, exposes land-grabbing forcefully by Pakistan Military.

Says, CPEC will also lead to desertification and soil erosion which will impact farmers and also also lead to low levels of economic development and environmental fragility.

It will give jobs to 15,000 Chinese workers and 10,000 locals in PoK will lose employment leading to demographic change and livelihood loss.

Gilgit-Baltistan is a UN disputed area which discourages Pakistan from acquiring land and building military bases. Open attempts of land seizure and force eviction by Pakistani Military.

Those raising their voice are charged with treason and anti-terror laws against peaceful protesters. Many still campaign from behind prison cells.”