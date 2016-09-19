Pakistan only has eyes for Balochistan’s resources and not its people alleges Baloch activists as thousands of bullet laden corpses emerge

Geneva, September 19: The Baloch National Movement has alleged that Pakistanis only concerned about the resources in Balochistan and not its people, adding the international community must raise its voice against Islamabad’s atrocities in the region.

Baloch National Movement foreign spokesperson Hammal Haider Baloch said Islamabad wants to forcibly keep Balochistan and not lose it as it is exploiting its resources and trading it to Beijing for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

“That is why they only need Balochistan and not the Baloch people,” he added.

Reacting to reports suggesting that nearly a thousand bullet-ridden corpses have been recovered from various parts of Balochistan in the past six years, he said the actual causalities are ten times more.

“1000 is what they have acknowledged; the actual number is more than 10,000. After Pakistan implemented the policy of killing in 2010, it kidnapped and tortured around 10,000 people and then killed them,” said Hammal.

He said that still more than 24,000 people are missing in the region, adding they fear that they would also be killed.

Hammal said it is the international community’s responsibility to raise voice against Pakistan’s atrocities in Balochistan because it is not only here that it is acting as a terrorist, but it is responsible for the western and NATO troops being killed in Afghanistan as well as the innocent people being killed in India.

He further backed Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s assertion and said that Pakistan should be isolated by all countries to keep it in check.

In the wake of a dastardly terror strike at an army camp yesterday in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district in which 17 soldiers were killed, Rajnath had in a strongly worded statement said Pakistan is a “terrorist state” and should be isolated.