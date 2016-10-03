Pakistan Opposition stands with Nawaz Sharif against ‘aggressor’ India

October 3, 2016 | By :
Speaking on the sidelines of a two-day state visit to Tajikistan, Sharif said the issue has not only had a depressing effect on the nation but also on the national economy.
Islamabad, Oct 03: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today chaired a special meeting of all parliamentary leaders to brief them on the situation on the LoC after India conducted surgical strikes on terror launch pads in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The leaders from different opposition parties expressed full support to the government amid current tensions with India. In their remarks, the leaders declared that the entire nation stands together when it comes to the Kashmir issue and the “Indian aggression”, Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that despite differences with government on multiple issues, his party stands shoulder-to-shoulder with it.

“A united Pakistan can counter Indian aggression,” he said, adding that by working together “we can achieve our national security goals”. He said there is no military solution to the Kashmir issue.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry briefed the meeting about the latest situation in Kashmir and the Line of Control (LoC).

