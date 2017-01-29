Pakistan: Panel to take call on NOCs to Indian movies' tomorrow

| By :

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 29 (ANI): A special committee will on Monday initiate the process of issuing no objection certificates (NOCs) to the Indian movies, said Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had formed this committee for the clearance of Indian movies to be screened in Pakistan.

Marriyum, who is heading the panel, said the clearance to any foreign content will be given according to the Commerce Ministry's new import order.

"Importing the foreign content will be planned and the content will be shared with the censor board and passed through other procedure," the Dawn quoted Marriyum as saying.

She clarified the NOC cannot be issued without the consent and endorsement of her ministry, adding the entire process will take some time.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Minister in an official statement said that the government has decided to maintain the present policy regarding the import of Indian films after reviewing the benefits Pakistani cinema trade can derive from their exhibition.

"The close examination of historical and empirical data including the trends of the industry since 1965 till date, it is evident that, the inclusion of all foreign content, including Indian film content in local cinemas, has a multiplier impact on the commerce and development of the Pakistani film trade and industry as a whole," she said, adding the panel also reviewed investment plans of the local film industry. (ANI)