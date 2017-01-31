Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif calls for resolution of Palestinian issue

January 31, 2017 | By :
Pakistan Supreme Court disqualifies Prime Minister Nawaz Sherif in Panamagate case.

Islamabad, Jan 31: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif urged the international community on Tuesday to play its role in a just resolution of the Palestinian issue.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after their talks in Islamabad, Sharif said ensuring peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved without a just settlement of the Palestine-Israeli dispute.

The Palestinian President arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit late on Monday on his third visit to Pakistan. He is leading a 17-member delegation including five ministers.

Abbas and Sharif jointly inaugurated the newly-constructed Palestine Embassy Complex in Islamabad.

Sharif said the new embassy building in Islamabad would be a symbol of the brotherly relations.

The Pakistan government gifted a plot of land in 1992 for the construction of the Palestinian Embassy Complex. Subsequently, in 2013 Pakistan also contributed towards its construction.

The two leaders earlier held bilateral talks and exchanged views on regional issues and the challenge of terrorism.

Nawaz Sharif called for implementation of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied territory.

“Pakistan is firm in its support for the just cause of Palestinian people,” Nawaz Sharif said.

The Palestine President thanked Pakistan for its steadfast support for the cause of Palestinian people besides financial assistance and scholarships for Palestinian students in Pakistani universities.

–IANS

Tags: ,
Related News
Pakistan’s NSA calls on Sharif, discuss security, terrorism
Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appears before NAB court in connection with corruption references
Speaking on the sidelines of a two-day state visit to Tajikistan, Sharif said the issue has not only had a depressing effect on the nation but also on the national economy.
Supreme Court of Pakistan dismisses Panama Papers review petitions: Upholds dismissal verdict of Nawaz Sharif
‘Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shahbaz Sharif set to become Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President next month’
National Accountability Bureau initiate new investigations against Nawaz Sharif’s family
Panamagate verdict ousting Nawaz Sharif will not change Pakistan’s approach to India
Top