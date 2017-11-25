Pakistan protest: One killed, over 100 injured, news channels go off air after live coverage 

Islamabad/Pakistan, November 25: After police launched an operation in order to discharge Islamist protesters that occupied main highways, 1 person got killed, over 100 people including security personnel were injured on Saturday.

According to various sources, the television channels in Pakistan have also been asked to go off air in regions around Islamabad as the police and paramilitary forces crack down on Islamic protesters.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority gave an order that all the television channels must stop live telecast as there has been violation of media regulations for showing the security operation. The television channels continued to broadcast, but aired a talk show discussing politics.

MEDIA COVERAGE OF SIT-IN AT FAIZ-E-ABAD, ISLAMABAD pic.twitter.com/YqEGTWpFIR — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) November 25, 2017

The security forces fired out rubber bullets on Saturday to scatter Islamic protesters that has plucked in Islamabad in recent weeks. The Islamic protesters were demanding the resignation of law minister Zahid Hamid for the changes made about Khatm-i-Nabuwwat or finality of prophethood oath in the Elections Act 2017 passed in September.

According to media reports, over 8,000 security personnel took part in the operation against around 2,000 Islamic protesters.The operation is still undergoing and police were facing stiff resistance from the protesters.