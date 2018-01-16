Pakistan provides safe sanctuaries to terrorists: Muttahida Qaumi Movement

Washington DC/US, Jan 16: Taking a dig at Pakistan, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has dwelled upon that the country provides safe terror sanctuaries to Jamaat-Ud-Dawah (JuD) chief and UN-designated global terrorist Hafiz Saeed and other terrorists.

“It’s a shame that Pakistani forces have murdered a PhD Scholar, while Hafiz Saeed is provided with the official protection. Terror outfit like Taliban is provided with the safe terror havens and even al-Qaeda’s founder Osama bin Laden was provided with the same,” said Nadeem Nusrat, a Pakistani-American politician, who is also the incumbent convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

While getting into a stew over Pakistan’s atrocities, Nusrat added, “Anyone who dares to raise his voice against the country is made disappeared. Pakistani security forces have arrested Balochs and disappeared them. Neither the Balochs are free, nor the Mahajans living in Pakistan.”

The recent move unfolds as, on the occasion of Martin Luther King Day, 100 taxis in DC were launched having signages reading ‘Free Karachi.’ They were flagged off at a function at Anacostia Art Center, 1231 Good Hope Road.

“Dr Martin Luther day was chosen as he is the symbol of equality and freedom,” said Nusrat.

Earlier on Monday, he tweeted, “This is Washington D.C., the capital of the USA. Taxis are lining up with #FreeKarachi banners to participate in Dr Martin Luther King [King] Day parade in the capital. #FreeKarachi.”

The Free Karachi movement was developed after MQM leader Dr Hasan Zafar Arif was found dead in a car in Karachi’s Ilyas Goth area on Sunday.

Dr Arif, who was also the MQM-London’s deputy convener, used to teach Philosophy at the University of Karachi.

The United Kashmir People`s National Party (UKPNP) Exiled Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri strongly condemned the extrajudicial killing of MQM London’s deputy convener Dr Hasan Zafar Arif.

The American Friends of Balochistan (AFB) also condemned the extrajudicial killing of Arif and drew attention to the recurring pattern of violence against activism for truth and justice in Pakistan.

The ADB said, in its statement, the present killing bears all the usual marks of an extrajudicial assassination by Pakistani state agencies.

The murdered professor was an alumnus of the University of Reading and Harvard University.(ANI)