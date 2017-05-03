Pakistan proving to be ‘rogue state’: Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu

Bengaluru/Karnataka, May 3: In the aftermath of the series of attacks launched on the Indian Armed Forces over the last six months, Union Minister M., while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, said Pakistan was proving to be a ‘rogue state’.”We want to have cordial relations with Pakistan since it is a neighbouring country. But the way they have been crossing the border and mutilating our jawans, it is difficult for this to happen and has to be condemned and curbed. Pakistan is really proving to be a rogue state,” he said.

“We have been having issues with Pakistan over Kashmir for several years now; it is not new to us. The international community is also aware of the situation,” added Naidu.

Naidu, while reiterating Defence Minister Arun Jaitley‘s stance on taking immediate action against the miscreants said the authority would provide a ‘confirmation with information’.

“It is not as easy as making a headline. This is related to the country’s internal security,” he said, retaliating to the media.

Opposing the politicisation of a serious matter with regard to the situation in Kashmir, Naidu asserted that it was important to uphold the principles of a democracy and act accordingly.

“It is not beneficial to give Kashmir issue a political angle. Two parties can form the government together and function in a democracy rather than politicising the issue in public since it can disrupt harmony,” he added.

In the most recent of the series of atrocities, Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) on Monday mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir‘s Poonch district along the Line of Control.

The Indian Army confirmed the involvement of the BAT in the gruesome act.

“Pak Army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts on the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector. Simultaneously, a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In an unsoldierly act by the Pak Army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated. Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded,” read the Indian Army’s statement.

The Pakistan Army, however, denied India’s charge and described itself as a highly professional force that never disrespects any soldier.

“Pakistan Army did not commit any ceasefire violation on LOC or a BAT action in Buttal sector (Indian Krishna Ghati Sector) as alleged by India. Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers’ bodies is also false,” the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) said in a statement. (ANI)