Pakistan releases 147 Indian fishermen

Wagah-Attari border, Jan 8 : Pakistan on Monday released 147 Indian fishermen.

The fishermen, who were arrested for allegedly fishing in country’s territorial waters, were freed from a Karachi jail.

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) had earlier on December arrested 28 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing illegally in the country’s territorial waters in the Arabian Sea.

Around 168 Indian fishermen have been held by the Pakistan Maritime Security personnel in the last five weeks. (ANI)