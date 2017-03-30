Pakistan repatriates Indian after seven months in captivity

Srinagar, March 30: An Indian national from Jammu and Kashmir who had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan has been repatriated to India, seven months after he was captured by Pakistani officials.

Sham Bihari had crossed over to Pakistan in August 2016 and was repatriated back to India on Wednesday.

Although he was upset, Bihari said he felt good before he was frisked away by army personnel.

Sham was handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) by afternoon, but was sent back because of lack of appropriate documents.

However the Pakistani Rangers again repatriated him with proper documents and gifts by late evening.

Earlier on March 2, As many as 39 Pakistani prisoners, comprising 21 civil prisoners and 18 fishermen were repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border as a godwill gesture by New Delhi.