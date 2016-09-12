Pakistan, Russia to hold first-ever joint military exercise

Lahore, Sep 12: Pakistan and Russia are set to hold their first-ever joint military exercises later this year, the media reported today, reflecting increased military cooperation between the two former Cold War rivals.

Around 200 military personnel from the two sides would take part in the joint military exercises, The Express Tribune quoted a senior Pakistani official as saying.

The move comes amidst increasing defence ties between Moscow and Islamabad as the latter was also thinking of buying advanced Russian warplanes.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Moscow Qazi Khalilullah told the newspaper that this was the first time that military personnel from the two countries would be taking part in joint military drills called ‘Friendship-2016’.

He, however, did not divulge further details about the nature of the exercises or dates.