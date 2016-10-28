Pakistan says Indian firing killed six civilians

Islamabad, Oct 28 (IANS) Pakistan on Friday claimed that “unprovoked” firing incidents from across the border by Indian forces a day ago killed six civilians including two women.

The Foreign Office said it summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh on Friday to protest the Thurday ceasefire violations by the Indian forces on the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC).

A statement said the envoy was urged “to respect the 2003 ceasefire, investigate the continued incidents of violations and instruct the Indian forces to respect the (truce) in letter and spirit”.

The statement alleged that Indian forces fired towards the Pakistani side of the boundary in Shakargarh sector and the LoC in Nikial sector on Thursday. The firing also wounded 22 civilians.

India and Pakistan have accused each other of regularly violating their 2003 ceasefire agreement.

The border skirmishes intensified after Pakistani militants attacked a military base in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri, killing 19 Indian soldiers on September 18.

