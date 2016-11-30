Pakistan setting up world’s largest solar park to promote renewable energy

Islamabad, November 30: Pakistan is setting up the world’s largest 1,000 MW solar park as part of its plans to promote renewable energy, Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid has announced, according to media reports.

Pakistan has also enacted the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, 2016, to promote effective conservation and efficient use of energy, Hamid said on Tuesday, reports Associated Press of Pakistan.

The minister led a Pakistani delegation to participate in COP22 Conference held in Morocco, which provided an opportunity to signify achievements made in addressing climate change.

He said the world community was informed that Pakistan’s contribution to global warming was minimal, and added, “We emit less than 1 per cent of total annual global greenhouse gas emissions. Yet we are ranked amongst the top ten countries most vulnerable to climate change.”

The world community was also informed that Pakistan faces several major risks relating to climate change, including glacial melt, variable monsoons, recurrent floods, rise in sea level, higher average temperatures and higher frequency of droughts, he said.

He added that millions of people were affected and colossal damage was caused on recurring basis.

“These threats pose major survival concerns for Pakistan, particularly in relation to country’s water security, food security and energy security. They also have enormous adverse consequences for all socio-economic sectors, impeding our ability to promote sustainable growth and development and economic prosperity of our people,” the minister highlighted.

The minister said Pakistan has developed a National Sustainable Development Strategy and has become perhaps the first ever country whose National Assembly passed a unanimous resolution adopting the agenda.

Pakistan Parliament was also the first in the world to become completely “green” by converting 100 per cent to solar energy. IANS