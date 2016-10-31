Pakistan shelling along LoC continues; India responds befittingly

Srinagar, Oct 31: Pakistani troops on Monday violated ceasefire by indulging in firing and shelling along the Line of Control in the twin frontier districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistani troops indulged in unprovoked ceasefire violation from 0900 hours in the Balakot sector using 120 mm and 82 mm mortars, automatic and small arms,” an army officer said.

He said our troops are responding to the firing appropriately and befittingly.

Pakistani Army fired and shelled on the forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Mendham sector of Poonch district. They also violated ceasefire in several areas of Rajouri district this afternoon, the officer said.

There was firing and shelling of mortar bombs in Mankot and Balakote areas along the LoC.

A lull had prevailed along the International Border since 2100 hours after ceasefire violations by Pakistani rangers on Sunday.