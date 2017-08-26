Pakistan should stop receiving aid from US: Pakistan’s Punjab province CM Shahbaz Sharif

Islamabad/Pakistan, August 26: Shahbaz Sharif, the Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province, has said the time has finally come to say goodbye to aid from the United States. His statement comes in the wake of United States making “exaggerated statements at the local and international levels” and President Donald Trump’s accusations against Islamabad of harboring terrorists.

“It is time for Pakistan to politely and gratefully close the chapter on US assistance so that the bilateral relationship can be freed from the shadow of repeated contemptuous taunts,” he said. “The exaggerated comments being made in the national and international discourse regarding US aid to Pakistan are tantamount to rubbing salt into the wounds of Pakistanis suffering from terrorism, poverty, and backwardness,” the Dawn quoted the chief minister, as saying in a statement. He claimed that Pakistanis had rendered enough sacrifices for achieving the shared objectives of a terror-free and peaceful world.

His statement comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s allegation that Pakistan received billions of dollars in aid but did not act against “terrorist havens” in the country. He said it’s time Islamabad closed the chapter of the US aid by politely saying “thank you” [for the help].

“That’s the only way the nation can avert such jibes,” he said. Acknowledging that many countries including the United States had helped the country improve health, education and other service delivery areas in Pakistan, Shahbaz said that no country should see its generosity as a justification to make unfair accusations and demands on the Pakistani people.

Meanwhile, Difa-i-Pakistan Council, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen and Tanzeem Ittehad-i-Ummat Pakistan held nationwide protest rallies and demonstrations against Trump’s threatening statement across the country. In Lahore, they held protest demonstrations outside the US consulate, staged a sit-in and demanded that Islamabad sever diplomatic ties with Washington and suspend Nato supplies.

They also demanded that the foreign minister should cancel his proposed U.S. visit and that India-Afghan transit trade must be closed. “Pakistani people craved the opportunity to be treated fairly and honorably and remain committed to contributing to the world peace and prosperity,” he said.

“Pakistan has never shied away from advancing our shared objectives as a member of international comity. However, the job of providing for and leading the people of Pakistan out of different challenges falls on Pakistani leaders.(ANI)