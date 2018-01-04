Pakistan suffers major loss in retaliation to Samba ceasefire

Pakistan suffers major loss in retaliation to Samba ceasefire.

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, Jan 4: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday said they responded effectively to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector, in which Islamabad suffered a major loss.

“Our BSF soldier was deployed on forward duty point when Pakistan’s syphon shot hit him yesterday. Border Security Force gave a solid response in which Pakistan’s infrastructure, solar panel and weapons were damaged. Their posts suffered major loss”, Inspector General (IG) BSF Jammu Ramawtar told the media.

Yesterday, a BSF head constable lost his life after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Samba sector.

The BSF personnel of the 173rd Battalion was killed on his birthday.

The constable, identified as RP Hazra, is survived by his wife, 18-year-old son and 21-year-old daughter.

This comes days after terrorists stormed a CRPF training centre in Pulwama district killing five jawans. (ANI)

