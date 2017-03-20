Pakistan summons Indian Deputy Chief of Mission Gautam Bambawale

Islamabad, March 20: Pakistan has summoned Indian Deputy Chief of Mission Gautam Bambawale after the incident in which a woman was dead at the LoC.

According to the DAWN, an elderly woman was killed when Indian troops started an unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday. Reportedly, a statement was issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, a 60-year-old female resident of village Thandi Kassi was killed in the incident.

Pakistan Army troops responded to the fire ‘befittingly’ , the ISPR said.

A man was also injured in the firing. The incident took place in Kotli district.