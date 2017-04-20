Pakistan Supreme Court orderes Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz to appear before JIT over Panama Case

Pakistan Supreme Court
Pakistan Supreme Court.

Islamabad/ Pakistan, April 20: According to Pakistan media reports, Pakistan Supreme Court ordered Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, the two sons of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s  to appear before Joint Investigation Team in connection with the Panama Case verdict.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/PanamaCase?src=hash”>#PanamaCase</a> in Pakistan SC: 3 judges say further investigation needed; 2 judges say PM Nawaz Sharif should be disqualified,reports Pak Media</p>&mdash; ANI (@ANI_news) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ANI_news/status/854988338608062464″>April 20, 2017</a></blockquote>
<script async src=”//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

