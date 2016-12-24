Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan takes a break from politics, spends time with sons

Islamabad , Dec.24: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former cricketer Imran Khan has taken a break from politics to spend time with his two sons.

According to the Express Tribune, Imran’s sons are visiting him from the UK and his Bani Gala residence here has been declared off limits for now.

Sulaiman Isa Khan and Kasim Khan were in town for five days and will leave for the UK today.

A close aide of Imran was quoted, as saying that father and sonswatched movies, read books, enjoyed special meal, played cricket and to some extent discussed politics.

Imran Khan has these two sons from his former wife Jemima Goldsmith. The couple married in 1995 and separated in 2004. Both of their sons live with their mother but visit their father almost every year.

Once his sons head back to the UK, Imran will be attending a public gathering in Swabi on December 25 and undertake a two-day visit to Karachi from December 29, where he will lay the foundation stone of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.

On December 30, Imran will chair a party meeting and later visit the Lyari area of Karachi. According to a senior party leader, Imran is also scheduled to meet the former PPP and MQM leader Nabeel Gabol during his Karachi visit.

In the first week of January, he is scheduled to address another rally in Punjab.

(ANI)