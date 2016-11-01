Pakistan telecom regulator suspends Nickelodeon channel’s license for airing dubbed Hindi cartoons

Islamabad, Nov 1 :The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has suspended the license of Nickelodeon channel for airing cartoons dubbed in the Hindi language.

In its statement, Pemra said all distribution networks have been informed about the suspension of Nickelodeon channels and the decision will come into effect immediately. ARY Communications is the channel’s landing rights holder in Pakistan.

PEMRA Suspends Landing Rights Permission of “Nickelodeon” pic.twitter.com/yQ9K1jh4gL — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) October 31, 2016

PEMRA had announced on October 19 that any satellite channel or those with landing rights would face bans over the screening of Indian content.

The statement issued by PEMRA said that all distribution networks have been informed about the suspension of Nickelodeon channels and that the decision will come into effect immediately.

ARY Communications is the channel’s landing rights holder in Pakistan.

PEMRA had banned the airing of Indian content on local television and FM radio channels after Indian entertainment industry’s continuous outburst against Pakistani artists.

The decision applies to all cable networks, including the channels being operated by cable operators.

A press release issued by the authority said all the violators of PEMRA’s decision against the airing of Indian content would be dealt with an iron fist.