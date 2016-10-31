Pakistan: Terrorists Attack School In Bahawalnagar, Students Evacuated

Islamabad, Oct 31: Two armed men opened fire after entering a private school in Haroonabad area of Bahawalnagar on Monday, Pakistan media reported. Police reached the site and quickly surrounded the school building.

Last week, militants wearing suicide vests attacked a police training centre near Quetta, killing 61 and injuring at least 165 others.

The three militants stormed the New Sariab Police Training College and opened fire at the recruits sleeping inside the hostel.

In December 2014, seven terrorists attacked an Army school in Peshawar and killed 141 people, including 132 school children.

More Details awaiting…