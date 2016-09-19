Pakistan to capitalise Uri Attack to gain international attention on Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi, Sept 19: India lost its 17 army officers in Uri on Sunday and Pakistan’s only motive considered behind this attack is to drag the international attention towards the disputed Jammu and Kashmir. The much lobbied task which failed even with the death of 80 civilians in the valley.

Though the deadly terror attack on 12th Brigade of the Indian army in Uri has ignited national sentiments demanding an apt reply for Pakistan, India should steer away war-like rhetoric that will help Pakistan to play its cards.

The Indian Army, in a statement, said that the Uri terror attack was the handiwork of terrorists belonging to Pakistan’s Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The four terrorists were gunned down by Army personnel after a three—hour long gun battle and a combing operation was underway. Among those that were martyred, 15 jawans were from the Bihar regiment while two were from the Dogra regiment. The Army said 13-14 casualties had been due to the tents and temporary shelters that caught fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack in strong words saying those responsible for it would not go unpunished. Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a review meeting on Sunday and will meet with senior officials on Monday as well.

While political leaders across the spectrum slammed Pakistan for “aiding and abetting extremist forces”, Pakistan has denied any involvement in the dastardly attack that has inflicted highest casualty on the Indian Army in a single militant attack.

Ever since the death of Hizbul Mujahideen activist Burhan Wani, Pakistan has been keen capitalising the unrest in Kashmir valley to gain the international attention. Pak PM Nawaz Sharif hailed Wani as a martyr and declared a day of solidarity with Kashmir.

He also deputed envoys in prominent nations to drum up support for Pakistan’s case. When Narendra Modi spoke that the unrest in Kashmir was funded by Pakistan, Sharif was on a spree to convince the world that the dispute in the region is the result of India’s losing holdover Kashmir.

Pakistan’s propaganda on internal affairs of India was, in a way successful bu it opened new diplomatic fronts for India who capitalised the human rights violations in Balochistan.

It is a common knowledge that Pakistan has and will not take responsibility of the attack by totally staying indifferent on the issue.

The incident

Terrorists lobbed 17 grenades in three minutes causing a massive fire in the barracks and tents in about 150 meter radius.

This was the biggest terrorist attack on an army camp in 26 years.

The army officials recovered a document which revealed the detailed action plan of the terrorists and the location were indicated in Pashtun language, a tribal language in Pakistan.

The timing of the attack shows that the terrorists had good idea about the routine of the army camp. The fidayeens launched the attack when battalions were changing duty.

Sources said that the terrorists’ original plan was to kill unarmed troops, storm Medical Aid Unit near Brigade Administration Area. And, then they planned to explode themselves after entering officers’ mess.

Since, the terrorists had some items with Pakistani markings, Lt General Singh said that he spoke to Pakistan’s DGMO and conveyed “our serious concerns” on the matter.

Defence minister Manohar Parrikar visited Srinagar and met injured jawans in the hospital. Meanwhile, the Army chief General Dalbir Singh visited the site of operation to take an ‘on the ground’ assessment of the situation.

In the backdrop of Uri terrorist attack, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Ranbir Singh established hotline contact with his Pakistani counterpart on Sunday afternoon and conveyed India’s serious concerns on the issue.

However, Pakistan DGMO termed India’s claim as “unfounded and pre-mature”. He also reiterated that no infiltration is allowed from Pakistani soil and water tight arrangements were in place on both sides of the LoC. On the other hand, the Pakistan DGMO asked Singh to share with him actionable intelligence.