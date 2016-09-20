Pakistan troops fire at Indian positions in Uri

Srinagar, Sep 20 : Two days after the terror attack in Uri, Pakistani troops today violated the border ceasefire in the same sector of Kashmir, targeting Indian army positions with small firearms.

However, there was no damage in the incident, army said.

“Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing by small arms towards Indian positions in Uri sector this afternoon,” an army official said.

He said the firing from across the Line of Control took place between 1.10 pm and 1.

30 pm.

The official said while there were no reports of any casualty in the firing, further details of the incident were awaited.

The ceasefire violation comes two days after four Jaish- e-Mohammad militants stormed an army base in Uri Sector, killing 18 soldiers and injuring several others. All the four militants were also killed.

The terror attack has heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.