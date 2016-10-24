Pakistan urges Britain to aid the resumption of the stalled dialogues with India

Islamabad, October 24: Pakistan has urged Britain to play a role in ensuring the resumption of the stalled dialogue with India, and to help stop the alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi, during a meeting with Britain’s National Security Adviser Mark Lyall Grant on Sunday said the UK being a member of the UN Security Council should urge India to end human rights violations in Kashmir.

“As a country with historic links to this region and as a member-state of the UN Security Council [five permanent members], it was incumbent on Britain to urge India to end its human rights violations in the occupied territory and to enter into a sustained dialogue with Pakistan so as to enable the two countries to peacefully resolve their differences,” Fatemi said, Dawn reported.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistani Foreign Office, regional security issues and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Grant acknowledged the important role being played by Pakistan in promoting peace and stability in the region, the successes made by the country and the sacrifices rendered by its people in the fight against terrorism.

He reaffirmed Britain’s continued support for Pakistan in this endeavour.

Grant was briefed on the continuing ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary and was told that two women and two children were injured in a recent incident of cross-border shelling.