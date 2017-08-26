Pakistan urges United States to stop asking to do more against terrorism.

Islamabad/Pakistan, August 26: Pakistan will be convening an international conference to highlight its contribution towards the war against terrorism and to adopt a new policy which will call a halt to Washington’s unending demand to ‘do more’ on the issue.

This move came after President Donald Trump openly criticized Pakistan for its double standards in fighting the war against terrorism in Afghanistan. While rolling out the new Afghan Policy, Trump had said, “People in Pakistan have suffered from terror, but at the same time Pakistan has been a safe haven for terrorists.”

A source has said that Islamabad is trying to mount a diplomatic offensive to muster support of friendly countries in the face of Trump’s allegations that Pakistan was hosting terrorist ‘safe havens’ on its soil, The Express Tribune reported. However, the Pakistan government would soon hold consultations before announcing the schedule of the conference, the source added.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif with his other cabinet members will be visiting China, Russia and Iran before going to the U.S. to voice their concerns to the Trump administration. Pakistan will be bringing its objections in front of the United Nations and other international forums about the new US Afghan policy.

Earlier, showing similar sentiments Pakistan’s civil and military leadership on Thursday said scapegoating them will not help stabilise the war-ravaged Afghanistan. In a clear ultimatum to Islamabad, Trump said Pakistan had to change its “double game” policy or face the consequences.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson then explained that Washington may revoke Pakistan’s major non-NATO ally status as well as possibly cutting military aid and other assistance, if it continues to provide shelter to the Afghan Taliban and Haqqani network. Pakistan said claims of billions of dollars in aid to Islamabad by the U.S. were misleading as they were actually partial reimbursements for part of the cost of ground facilities and use of air corridors by the Washington for its operations in Afghanistan, rather than financial aid or assistance.

The statement came after a meeting of Pakistan’s National Security Committee, presided over by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and attended by the ministers of foreign affairs, interior, and finance, the three services chiefs, and the head of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). The U.S. President singled out Pakistan for supporting what he called “agents of chaos”.

He added, “We have been paying Pakistan billions of dollars and the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting. No partnership can survive if a country is harbouring militants and terrorist to target U.S. service members and officials. It is time for Pakistan to demonstrate its commitment to civilization and peace.” ANI)