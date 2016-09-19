Pakistan on Uri attack: Reject all statements made by India

Islamabad, Sep 19: Pakistan on Uri attack: “Reject all accusations made by India. Vitriolic, unsubstantiated statements made by India. India chose to blame Pakistan even before a probe.”

The Indian Army has confirmed that the Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed was behind the Uri attack that left 17 army men dead. The government has announced that the NIA will takeover the probe.

Rejecting New Delhi’s claims of Islamabad’s involvement in Uri terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has said that pointing fingers on them has become a traditional tendency of India after each terrorist attack.

“Pointing fingers at Pakistan has become a traditional tendency of India after each terrorist attack,” the Dawn quoted Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria as saying.

“In the past many Indians were involved in the terrorist acts for which India had blamed Pakistan,” he asserted.