Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, BG sector in Jammu and kashmir: Indian Army retaliates

Poonch/Jammu and Kashmir, September 27: The Pakistan Army on Wednesday violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Bhimber Gali sectors, along the Line of Control (LoC).

They initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of Small arms, automatics and mortars at around 8 am, to which, the Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.

The firing is still on. In another incident, a minor explosion took place in a garbage dump near a bus stand in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk today.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army are investigating cause of the blast.

Yesterday, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistan near Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. (ANI)