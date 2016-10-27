Pakistan violates ceasefire again in Mendhar sector of Jammu Kashmir

October 27, 2016 | By :
File Photo

Srinagar, Oct 27: Pakistan today again violated ceasefire in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Since surgical strikes by army on terror launch pads in PoK, over 55 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have taken place in which four people including three security men died and over 25 have been injured.
In the wake of the continuous ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the LoC and heavy shelling in residential areas along the IB, the concerned authorities have ordered the closure of all schools in Rajouri district as a precautionary measure.
Tags: , , ,
Related News
Malayali jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan
Ceasefire violations: Pakistan summons Indian envoy JP Singh
BSF chief, says situation along LoC tense
Allegations of General Rawat: Jammu Kashmir Education Minister hits back at army chief
Galib Guru, the son of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru secures 88% in class 12 exam
1 soldier killed as Pak violates ceasefire in J-K’s Nowshera
Top