Pakistan violates ceasefire again in Mendhar sector of Jammu Kashmir
Srinagar, Oct 27: Pakistan today again violated ceasefire in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
Since surgical strikes by army on terror launch pads in PoK, over 55 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have taken place in which four people including three security men died and over 25 have been injured.
In the wake of the continuous ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the LoC and heavy shelling in residential areas along the IB, the concerned authorities have ordered the closure of all schools in Rajouri district as a precautionary measure.