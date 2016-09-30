Pakistan will give befitting response to any misadventure: Army chief General Raheel Sharif

“The highest state of vigil is being maintained along the Line of Control, Working Boundary and the international border,” General Raheel said.

“Any misadventure by our adversary will meet the most befitting response,” he said while talking to troops at a newly developed Combat Reaction Training facility near Lahore Garrison.

He asked all commanders to lay more emphasis on combat readiness and said the training in peacetime is the only guarantor of averting and winning a war if imposed.

“Pakistan cannot be coerced through any amount of malicious propaganda,” he said. He expressed his complete satisfaction over operational preparedness of the army.

Pakistan army chief General Raheel Sharif on Friday warned that any “misadventure” by any “adversary” will meet the “most befitting response”, a day after India conducted surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the LoC.