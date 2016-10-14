Pakistan women’s football striker,Shahlyla Ahmadzai, dies in a car accident

Karachi:,Oct14 Pakistan’s women’s football team striker Shahlyla Ahmadzai Baluch has died in a car accident on Thursday.

Police officials said that Shahlyla was returning with her cousin, Fadeayan Baluch, with whom she was engaged too, from a restaurant when the Toyota Cruiser she was travelling in went out of control and crashed into a sidewalk and iron pool.

The police said Shahlyla was sitting in the passenger seat when the accident took place.

“It is true that she passed away,” a family member said.

Baluch, 21, was one of the finest strikers for Pakistan women’s football team. She represented the country at the South Asian Football Federation Women Football Championship 2014 in Islamabad, which was the last international event that Pakistan women’s team competed in.

She also had the honour of being the first Pakistani woman footballer to get a hat-trick abroad when she played for a club in Maldives last year.

She also made the score-sheet in Pakistan’s 4-1 victory over Bhutan in 2014 SAFF Women’s Championship.

Her sister, Raheela Zaman, has been manager of the Pakistan team and her mother, Senator Rubina Irfan, has been chairperson of the Pakistan Football Federation women’s wing.