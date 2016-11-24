Pakistan wont tolerate ‘deliberate targeting of civilians’ by India: Nawaz Sharif

November 24, 2016 | By :
Speaking on the sidelines of a two-day state visit to Tajikistan, Sharif said the issue has not only had a depressing effect on the nation but also on the national economy.
Supreme Court of Pakistan dismisses Panama Papers review petitions: Upholds dismissal verdict of Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad, Nov 24: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday warned that Pakistan will not tolerate ‘deliberate’ targeting of civilian areas by Indian troops, a day after the Pakistani military claimed 12 people, including soldiers, were killed in alleged cross-border firing.

Sharif, presiding over a meeting with civil and military leaders, said Kashmir was an ‘unfinished agenda’ for Pakistan and the country would not stop pursuing the issue, Geo Newsreported.

He claimed Pakistan has so far exercised restraint in the face of Indian actions at the Line of Control, but would not permit deadly attacks on innocent civilians.

“We will not tolerate the deliberate attack on innocent civilians,” Sharif said.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
IAF officer ‘honey-trapped’ by Pakistan- arrested for leaking classified information
UP Waqf Board Chairman wants to send Muslims opposing Ram Mandir to Pakistan
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
Top