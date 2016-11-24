Pakistan wont tolerate ‘deliberate targeting of civilians’ by India: Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad, Nov 24: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday warned that Pakistan will not tolerate ‘deliberate’ targeting of civilian areas by Indian troops, a day after the Pakistani military claimed 12 people, including soldiers, were killed in alleged cross-border firing.

Sharif, presiding over a meeting with civil and military leaders, said Kashmir was an ‘unfinished agenda’ for Pakistan and the country would not stop pursuing the issue, Geo Newsreported.

He claimed Pakistan has so far exercised restraint in the face of Indian actions at the Line of Control, but would not permit deadly attacks on innocent civilians.

“We will not tolerate the deliberate attack on innocent civilians,” Sharif said.