Pakistani anchor host bulletin with daughter protesting 8-yr-old’s rape, murder

Pakistan, Jan 12: While Pakistanis irrespective of caste protest against the police in not finding the culprit of the brutal rape and murder of 8-year-old, Zainab whose body was found dumped on a garbage pile, a news anchor with Samaa TV protested by hosting a news bulletin with her daughter on Wednesday.

News anchor Kiran Naz, started off the bulletin saying “Today I’m not Kiran Naz. Today, I’m a mother. This is why I am sitting here with my daughter.”

Condemning rape and murders that has over-powered Pakistan, she added, “It is true when they say that the smallest coffins are the heaviest and entire Pakistan is burdened by the weight of her coffin.”

Not often that you see a TV news anchor bring her own child to her news cast – @SAMAATV 's Kiran Naz did precisely that to make a point about how she felt as a mother in Pakistan #JusticeForZainab #Justice4Zainab pic.twitter.com/6XMXQJmfzV — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) January 10, 2018

Zainab went missing last week while going to a nearby home for Quranic studies. Her parents, who were away on a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia at the time, returned on Wednesday, landing at the Islamabad airport to find their daughter raped, dead and dumped in a garbage bin.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Zainab Ansari suggested that she had been raped and sodomised before being strangled to death. The hyoid bone was found broken, indicating strangulation.

The paedophile gang allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted at least 280 children in the area, blackmailed the families of the victims since 2009, and even sold video clips and images of the assault.